COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Trading Down 3.9%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 42,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 50,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.