Comparing Genesco (NYSE:GCO) & Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) and Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Citi Trends has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesco has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Citi Trends and Genesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends 0 1 3 0 2.75 Genesco 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Citi Trends currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.83%. Given Citi Trends’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citi Trends is more favorable than Genesco.

This table compares Citi Trends and Genesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends $795.01 million 0.22 $58.89 million $2.41 8.88 Genesco $2.38 billion 0.16 $71.92 million $0.47 65.30

Genesco has higher revenue and earnings than Citi Trends. Citi Trends is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Citi Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Genesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citi Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Genesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citi Trends and Genesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends 2.59% -1.01% -0.30% Genesco 0.38% 5.11% 1.95%

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. The company also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as undergarments and outerwear for men and women. In addition, it offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, and health products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. The company provides its products primarily to African American and multicultural families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment involved in the retail and e-commerce operations; and wholesale distribution of men's dress and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as women's footwear and accessories. Its Genesco Brands Group segment markets footwear under the Levi's, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men, women, and children, as well as designs and manufactures the STARTER brands footwear. The company operates through Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy brand names; and e-commerce websites, including journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.ca, nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.