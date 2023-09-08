Comparing Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) & John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) and John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Gladstone Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Gladstone Investment pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment $81.54 million 5.23 $35.55 million $1.21 10.39 John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund -$45.24 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gladstone Investment and John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Investment and John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Gladstone Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Investment is more favorable than John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Investment and John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment 49.23% 8.25% 4.66% John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seeks to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business/consumer services sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with revenue between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds the investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks of companies which have dividends that qualify for a more favorable long-term capital gains tax rate. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite benchmark comprised of 55% Bank of America Merrill Lynch Preferred Stock DRD Eligible Index and 45% S&P 500 Utilities Index. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund was formed on February 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.

