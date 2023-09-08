Comparing SHF (SHFS) & Its Competitors

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) is one of 91 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SHF to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SHF and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 SHF Competitors 332 1390 2055 69 2.48

Profitability

SHF presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 253.77%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 30.88%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares SHF and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -373.84% -51.77% -15.43% SHF Competitors -124.63% -35.29% -11.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHF and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million -$35.13 million -0.18 SHF Competitors $2.91 billion $410.55 million 6.53

SHF’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

SHF has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF’s rivals have a beta of 5.93, indicating that their average stock price is 493% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SHF rivals beat SHF on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

