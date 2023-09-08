Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,753 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.26% of Consolidated Edison worth $87,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 547.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 491,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $88.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.