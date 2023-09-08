Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 14.3%

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,870,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 445,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

