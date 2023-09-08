Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,811 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

