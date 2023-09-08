Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 3,235 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,989,000 after purchasing an additional 545,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

