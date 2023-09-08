Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.