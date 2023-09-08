Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 401 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 431.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 362,450.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 649,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 386,546 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,853,000.

SPIP stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

