Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $3,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $430.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

