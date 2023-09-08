Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $264,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $85.76 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

