Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $99.66.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
