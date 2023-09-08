Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.