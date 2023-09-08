Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,221 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $17.38 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

