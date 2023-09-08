Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 67,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 400.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Venator Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,001,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $443.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

