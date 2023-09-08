Continuum Advisory LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.60. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.