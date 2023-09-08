Continuum Advisory LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $292.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

