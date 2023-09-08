Continuum Advisory LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

