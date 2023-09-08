Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 811,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,866,000 after buying an additional 91,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

