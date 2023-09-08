Continuum Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $425.94 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.48 and its 200 day moving average is $462.53.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

