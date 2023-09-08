Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $865,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,918 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.