Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 438 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after buying an additional 1,222,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

EOG stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average is $118.03.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

