Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 820,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 293.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,320,000 after buying an additional 627,214 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $79.57 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

