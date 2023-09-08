Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after acquiring an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 724,325 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

