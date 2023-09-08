Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $496.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.17 and a 200 day moving average of $463.75.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

