Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 219 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $6,527,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,621,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.01. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

