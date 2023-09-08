Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 325 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 256,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,551,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 22.7% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $254.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $294.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

