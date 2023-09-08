Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 3,570 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

