Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 909 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after buying an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.41. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

