Contrasting ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

ASICS and Deckers Outdoor are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of ASICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASICS and Deckers Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASICS N/A N/A N/A Deckers Outdoor 14.33% 30.85% 19.79%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASICS 0 0 0 0 N/A Deckers Outdoor 0 1 12 0 2.92

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASICS and Deckers Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Deckers Outdoor has a consensus target price of $577.64, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deckers Outdoor is more favorable than ASICS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASICS and Deckers Outdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASICS N/A N/A N/A $172.46 0.20 Deckers Outdoor $3.63 billion 3.77 $516.82 million $20.15 25.99

Deckers Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than ASICS. ASICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deckers Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor beats ASICS on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online. ASICS Corporation was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name. It also provides relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name; and casual footwear fashion line under the Koolaburra brand. The company sells its products through domestic and international retailers; international distributors; and directly to its consumers through its direct-to-consumer business, which includes e-commerce websites and retail stores. Deckers Outdoor Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

