Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Reduced by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

