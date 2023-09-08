Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Trimmed by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,370,000 after buying an additional 190,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,373,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,669,000 after buying an additional 59,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $241,456,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

