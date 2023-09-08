Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,796.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 318,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 271,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 216,823 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $3.00 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 747.02%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

