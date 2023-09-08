Corsair Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 416,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 70,796 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 451,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 160,734 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 66.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 98,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 200.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 261.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METC opened at $7.82 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $412.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.43 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

