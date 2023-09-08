Corsair Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 1,579.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,073 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.64% of Encore Capital Group worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $6,875,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 55,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.67 and a beta of 1.53. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,121.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

