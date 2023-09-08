Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $361,000 Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $13,387,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,631,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 37.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,821,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,821,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,132 shares of company stock worth $4,279,950. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $162.32 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $167.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $146.36.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.