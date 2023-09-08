Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New $249,000 Investment in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 235,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of PEDEVCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PED. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PEDEVCO news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

