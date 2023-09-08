Corsair Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $139.45 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

