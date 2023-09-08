Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Couchbase updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Couchbase Stock Up 19.5 %
BASE stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $915.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $311,015.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,882,798.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $182,884.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $746,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on BASE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.
Read Our Latest Report on BASE
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
