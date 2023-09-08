Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Couchbase updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Couchbase Stock Up 19.5 %

BASE stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $915.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $311,015.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,882,798.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $311,015.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,882,798.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $182,884.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $746,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Couchbase by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Couchbase by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BASE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

