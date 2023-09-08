Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 49.30% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Couchbase updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Couchbase Stock Up 19.5 %

BASE stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BASE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $182,884.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,388.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 11,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $182,884.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $746,722. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 62.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 37.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 111.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

