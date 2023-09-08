CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.67.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

