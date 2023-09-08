Craneware’s (CRW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,300 ($29.05) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON CRW opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.32) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,418.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,386.42. The firm has a market cap of £540.09 million, a PE ratio of 8,052.63 and a beta of 0.29. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,060 ($13.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.50. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,736.84%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

