Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund Sells 2,168 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $633,155.55.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

