CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,633 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

