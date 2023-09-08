Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.13. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.