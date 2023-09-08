CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.57% from the company’s previous close.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

CBAY stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $249,426.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,010. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 145,965 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

