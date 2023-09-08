CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $15.42. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 795,248 shares.

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CymaBay Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,189 shares of company stock worth $1,103,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6,504.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 40,262 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.