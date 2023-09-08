DA Davidson Raises Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $24.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Shares of CWAN opened at $19.41 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081,431 shares of company stock worth $160,944,468. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,032.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after buying an additional 1,113,067 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,272,000 after buying an additional 2,581,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

