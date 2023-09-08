Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.79.

DHR stock opened at $254.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.10. Danaher has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $294.60. The company has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in Danaher by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 125,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

