Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,215,000 after acquiring an additional 71,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.70.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

